"Mazaa aayega Dhoni ki captaincy mein khelna," Ravi Shastri selects his captain to play under

The supreme leadership abilities of MS Dhoni are known by one and all. Arguably the greatest-ever player to lead the Indian team, MS Dhoni has been phenomenal as a captain and a player over the years.

There are several qualities in MS Dhoni which make him better than most of the leaders in world cricket. Dhoni’s ability to read the flow of the game helps him take some proactive decisions on the field, whereas Dhoni also knows the ideal way of rotating his bowlers and using the resources to the fullest.

Moreover, under his captaincy, the players extract the most from themselves because MS gives them the required confidence and freedom to express themselves on the ground. Several players have pointed out the perks of playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni over the years.

Even many former game greats have expressed their wish to play under MS Dhoni, as they feel he is the ideal captain to lead a cricket team. There is a reason why MS Dhoni has won almost every trophy for India, and he has also led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise - to four titles in the league.

Ravi Shastri expresses his wish to play under MS Dhoni

While Ravi Shastri, the former Indian player and coach, might have retired from cricket a long way back, he feels that playing under MS Dhoni must be fun. Shastri also lauded Dhoni’s marvellous captaincy record.

“Mazaa aayega Dhoni ki captaincy mein khelna (Playing under Dhoni’s captaincy would be fun). His record as a captain forces you to put him right up,” stated Ravi Shastri in a show with Star Sports.

Ravi Shastri also revealed his conversation with Rahul Dravid back in 2007, when Shastri told about his leadership qualities to the selector, as the team was looking for a leader in the absence of the injured Rahul Dravid.

“Coolness is one thing, but the way he reads and understands the game is terrific. I remember when I was a manager in 2007, and Dilip Vengsarkar was the selector. Rahul Dravid was injured in a practice session at Eden Gardens, we were speaking, and MS Dhoni’s name popped up. He asked me, and I said, ‘This guy has the leadership quality’.”

