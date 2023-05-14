The umpires reviewed the decision after RCB players appealed for the run out and replays showed Ashwin falling just short of his crease

During the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals earlier today, the RCB's keeper-batter Anuj Rawat demonstrated his alertness by successfully affecting the run-out of Ravichandran Ashwin. After the RCB players appealed for the run-out, the umpires reviewed the decision, and replays confirmed that Ashwin had indeed fallen just short of his crease.

The Rajasthan Royals' wicketkeeper, Anuj Rawat, executed an impressive run-out similar to MS Dhoni's style during the same match. Rawat flicked the ball onto the bails with the stumps behind him as Ashwin failed to make it to his crease in time.

RCB produced a dominant outing against the Rajasthan Royals to bundle them out for a paltry 59 in a 172-run chase in Jaipur. It was a shocking collapse from the Royals' batting order, as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were dismissed without troubling the bowlers, while Sanju Samson also departing on 2.

The RR had hopes from the partnership of Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin, but Anuj Rawal's brilliance behind the stumps ensured an early finish to the game. Rawat's spectacular run out of Ashwin left both, the batter and Hetmyer stunned.

WATCH: Anuj Rawat pulls off a MS Dhoni-like runout to dismiss Ravi Ashwin

Earlier, RCB chose to bat first and posted a competitive total of 171 for five with skipper Faf du Plessis scoring 55 off 44 balls and Glenn Maxwell scoring 54 off 33 balls. The duo put up a 69-run partnership for the second wicket to set the foundation for the total.

Led by Wayne Parnell's exceptional bowling performance of 3/10, their bowlers displayed a scintillating performance and bowled out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs. Michael Bracewell (2/16) and Karn Sharma (2/19) also contributed to the victory by picking up two wickets each.

RCB's colossal 112-run win over the Royals enabled them to climb to the fifth spot in the points table with a positive Net Run Rate (0.166). Meanwhile, the Royals slipped to the sixth spot but retained a positive NRR, albeit lower than RCB (0.140). However, Sanju Samson's men have played a game more than the Royal Challengers, which makes it difficult for them to secure a playoff berth.

