SRH Player Retention List for IPL 2023: A Look at all the players released and retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of mini-auction

SRH finished eighth in IPL 2022.

After having made it to the playoffs for five consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2020, including a title win and a runners-up finish, the Sunrisers Hyderabad finished eighth in each of the last two seasons. SRH won six of their 14 league matches in the 2022 edition, missing consistency in either departments throughout the campaign.

Young Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were the standout performers with the bat, while Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran too, sizzled in the middle-order, but skipper Kane Williamson was nowhere near his best, striking at a low 93.50 from 13 innings combined. SRH have decided to part ways with Williamson after en eight-year-long association.

Speedster Umran Malik remained the X-factor of the pace unit comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan, but the Rashid Khan void in the spin department remained unfulfilled.

SRH Players Released

Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

SRH Players Retained

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Players Traded In by SRH

NA

Players Traded Out by SRH

NA

Final SRH Squad ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

SRH Staff for IPL 2022

Head coach, Brian Lara

Assistant Coach, Simon Katich

Fielding Coach, Hemang Badani

Spin Bowling Coach, Muttiah Muralitharan

Pace Bowling Coach, Dale Steyn

Retention Verdict

SRH have released Williamson and Nicholas Pooran, which, in all likelihood, leaves them looking for a captaincy candidate at the mini-auction. They might also consider Aiden Markram or Bhuvneshwar Kumar for that role, the latter having led the franchise in the past.

The 2016 champions have focused on retaining their bowling core, which has fetched them success in the past, and will now seek to add more firepower and experience to their batting. They might be keen on getting a specialist India batter in their setup, perhaps someone like Mayank Agarwal, who has been released by the Punjab Kings. The spin-department too, would need to be strengthened, with just Washington Sundar offering that expertise in the current lot.

