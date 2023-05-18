Tom Moody weighs in on waist-high no-ball debate; former RCB star responds

Recently, an incident surrounding a no-ball controversy that happened during a fixture between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) received a lot of flak from fans and pundits alike. During SRH's batting, on the third ball of the 19th over, the third umpire reckoned that the batter was crouching a little. The ball-tracker, however, showed that the delivery would have gone well over the stumps.

The decision from the third-umpire shocked the batter at crease - Heinrich Klaasen, who had a chat with square leg umpire who looked puzzled himself. Klaasen was visibly unhappy and also had a verbal altercation with the leg umpire as he submitted his side of the argument. Later after the conclusion of the first inning, he vented his frustration in a conversation with the broadcasters.

Echoing on the same lines, former SRH coach Tom Moody tweeted saying, "The interpretation of the full pitch #NoBall is becoming increasingly inconsistent. It needs simplifying, possible solution - If the projected path of the ball is above bail height it’s deemed a No Ball. Thoughts?"

The interpretation of the full pitch #NoBall is becoming increasingly inconsistent.

It needs simplifying, possible solution - If the projected path of the ball is above bail height it’s deemed a No Ball. Thoughts? #IPL2023 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 18, 2023



As a solution Moody suggested, "Yes, I do understand batters are all different heights but so is the position they’re in at point of contact, just simplify to eliminate subjectivity."

Notably, ex-RCB star AB de Villiers dropped by in the comments to attest to Moody's opinion. He wrote, "Also an option ultimately the slower ball will have a higher trajectory, probably above waist height, but because it’s not dangerous it could or should be allowed. Normal paced delivery will be around waist height anyway. Good option this"

