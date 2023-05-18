'I wonder how this guy.....' - Faf du Plessis makes a strong statement on Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have enjoyed batting in tandem ever since both started opening for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have enjoyed batting in tandem ever since both started opening for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. The duo has turned out to be the perfect supporter for each other, as both have formed some amazing partnerships for RCB at the top.

The biggest reason is that both Faf and Virat understand their respective game very well, which enables them to complement each other superbly. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Virat Kohli’s life has become easy ever since he got Faf du Plessis as his partner to open with.

Whenever Virat Kohli has looked to be struck, particularly after the powerplay, Faf du Plessis has ensured the pressure doesn’t mount significantly on his partner by taking on that particular bowler. A batter like Faf has turned out to be a boon for the modern-day giant Virat Kohli, whose game against the slow bowlers has shrunk significantly in the last few years.

Faf has indeed provided a breathing space to Virat Kohli, which has often been stated by several commentators and experts around the world. All in all, the inclusion of Faf du Plessis has turned out to be a big boost for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Faf du Plessis heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Ever since joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore group, Faf du Plessis has often been seen lauding Virat Kohli for his commitment towards the franchise. In his latest interview, Faf du Plessis praises Virat Kohli and his passion for the game.

“The biggest thing about Virat is his passion. I always admire playing against Virat. The amount of passion that he has, for every wicket that falls, he would be on a 10-on-10 for every wicket. I wonder how this guy is always passionate, even if a number 11 player gets out,” stated Faf du Plessis.

The RCB captain also stated that he was in awe of the passion of Virat Kohli and that playing with him is better than being his opponent.

“I was in awe of the amount of passion that he has, playing the game of cricket. Now being on the same team as him, I can tell you that playing with him is better than playing against him.”