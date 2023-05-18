'It ended up becoming a very important number in my life," Virat Kohli reveals the reason behind his jersey number

From the children to the adults, everyone craves to have a jersey named after Virat Kohli, with the number 18 printed on it.

Every time Virat Kohli steps on the field, a majority of the crowd can be seen wearing 18-number jerseys to express their affection and support for the modern-day giant.

Virat Kohli is one of the most prominent personalities in India as people follow him like religion and worship him like a God. Virat is a role model for a number of budding cricketers, and they try to imitate their idol Virat Kohli in every phase of their life.

Kohli’s work ethic is a source of inspiration for the young generation, and his supreme skillsets are something every cricketer in the world aspires to have. In Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has set a new benchmark of fitness, from which the team has benefited a lot in recent years.

Virat Kohli reveals the reason behind having number 18 on his jersey

Since the start of his career, Virat Kohli and number 18 have gone together. Every time number 18 pops up, the fans and viewers are automatically reminded of Virat Kohli.

In the latest interview by Star Sports, Virat Kohli opened up on numerous things in his life and also stated the reason behind wearing the number 18 on his back.

“There has to be a cosmic connection with this number. I find it quite surreal even now, to be honest, when I see so many people wearing my jersey number and name. It's quite surreal because I never imagined that I would be in this position one day. I was a kid wanting to wear my hero's jersey at a certain given point,” stated Virat Kohli in the interview.

“To be honest, 18 started off just being a number that was given to me when I opened that first India U19 jersey. I never asked for it. It was just given to me. But then it ended up becoming a very important number in my life. My debut came for India on the 18th of August, 2008. My father passed away on the 18th of December, 2006. Two of the most significant dates in my life happened to be 18.”

