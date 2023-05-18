'Will do everything in his potential,' Tom Moody backs this star RCB player to fire against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what will be a do-or-die clash for RCB.

The pressure will certainly be very high on RCB, whereas the Orange army will have nothing to lose, which makes them a dangerous unit.

The Faf du Plessis-led side has blown hot and cold this season, and they haven’t managed to be consistent throughout the tournament. However, some individual flashes of brilliance have still kept them in the playoffs contention, but RCB can not afford any further hiccups now.

Sunrisers Hyderabad might not have won many matches, but they are still a quality unit and possess some top-quality players in their rank. Moreover, the 2016 champions will also have the advantage of playing in home conditions, which is a bonus.

The main problem of RCB has been the poor show by the middle-order batters, as they are heavily reliant on the big three at the top on the batting front. The likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have accumulated the majority of the runs for RCB in IPL 2023.

Tom Moody expects this star RCB batter to step up in the crunch game

The veteran analyst and commentator Tom Moody has spoken about a range of things ahead of the huge match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a show with Star Sports. In the same show, Tom Moody, who has earlier been part of the dressing room of Sunrisers Hyderabad, believes that Virat Kohli will do everything in his capacity to help RCB reach playoffs.

“RCB's form has tapered off through the halfway stage; they started well but lost steam in the second phase. So they need to pull up their socks and go full throttle in the remaining games. They have a player like Virat Kohli, who will do everything in his potential to help RCB stay in the playoffs race,” opined Tom Moody.

Virat Kohli is a legendary batter, and he is known to thrive under pressure, as he has shown numerous times in his illustrious career. Whenever his team has been under pressure, Virat Kohli has stepped up.

For example, Virat Kohli played a tremendous knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2016 when RCB needed a win to qualify for the next stage. A similar knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad is exactly what Royal Challengers Bangalore and their fans will be expecting from the modern-day great.

