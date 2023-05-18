'You can see the hunger, passion.....' - Ravi Shastri names these two uncapped players for 2023 ODI World Cup Squad

Ravi Shastri holds the firm belief that both the cricketers possess the potential to transition successfully into international cricket.

Former India cricketer, Ravi Shastri has identified promising uncapped young players in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) who could potentially secure a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. Despite the presence of formidable top-order performers such as captain Rohit Sharma, ex-skipper Virat Kohli and the emerging talent Shubman Gill, Shastri believes the upcoming generation of batsmen is prepared to step up and replicate their impressive form in the 50-over format, especially if injuries afflict key players.

One standout player in the IPL has been the young left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has amassed an impressive total of 575 runs for the Rajasthan Royals. Additionally, Rinku Singh, another left-hander caught Shastri's attention with his heroic performance in the final over for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs the Gujarat Titans game early in the tournament.

Shastri holds the firm belief that both Jaiswal and Rinku possess the potential to transition successfully into international cricket. During his appearance on the latest episode of The ICC Review, he wasted no time in highlighting these two players as exceptional performers.

Shastri said, "One is (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, simply because of the way he's played this season. And for me it is a marked improvement from what I saw from him last year, which is a very, very positive sign."

Ravi Shastri opined that India's bowling attack for the marquee event is set

"The other bloke is Rinku Singh, which is a great story. The more I see of him, that guy has got a fabulous temperament. He's tough as nails.

"Both these guys have come through very hard backgrounds. They've worked very hard initially in their lives and nothing's come easy for them. So you can see that hunger, that passion, that drive that is so needed to make it to the top,” he added.

However, it is not only this duo that has caught Shastri's attention. The revered Indian legend and respected commentator has also taken a liking to several other talented young players who have not yet represented their country on the international stage.

Shastri is of the opinion that India's bowling attack is well-positioned for the upcoming World Cup. However, he believes there is a cluster of promising young batsmen, including Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma, who have the potential to secure a spot in the final squad through consistent impressive performances leading up to the tournament.

