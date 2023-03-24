Who will be the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2023? Aakash Chopra and Jatin Sapru predict Orange and Purple Cap contenders on Rario

At the live official launch of RarioApp, Aakash Chopra and Jatin Sapru answered IPL-related queries.

Recently, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra stated his opinion about the prospective contenders for leading run-getters in the IPL 2023. Chopra mentioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill as his picks as both openers had excellent runs in the 2022 edition and are among the favourites to win the IPL 2023 Orange Cap.

At the live official launch of Rario App, Chopra and Jatin Sapru answered IPL-related queries. The 16th season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 31st, with the defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings.

What did Akash Chopra and Jatin Sapru say about this IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap contenders?

Rahul has battled with consistency recently, particularly in Test cricket.But he has incredible records in the IPL as well. In IPL 2022, while captaining Lucknow Super Giants, the wicket-keeper batter scored 616 runs from 15 innings, including two hundreds and four half-centuries. Gill also starred for the Gujarat Titans previous season, amassing 483 runs in 15 innings and finishing among the top five run scorers.

Jatin Sapru picked Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada and RCB's spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as the IPL 2023 Purple Cap contenders. Rabada was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab last season, taking 23 wickets in 13 innings, including two four-wicket hauls. Last year, Hasaranga made an impression with 26 wickets from 16 innings, falling one wicket shy of Yuzvendra Chahal's record 27-wicket haul.

Will Virat Kohli’s recent form help RCB to win their maiden title?

Chopra also backed Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli to forget the troubles of previous season and challenge for the Orange Cap with Rahul-Gill. Sapru, on the other hand, chose Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was IPL 2021's best run-getter and headed the scoring chart for CSK in IPL 2023 with 368 runs from 14 innings.

Although doing well in prior seasons, the RCB team has failed to win their maiden IPL title. Considering the depth that the RCB have acquired in their batting order, skipper Faf du Plessis will attempt to improve his team's fortunes.