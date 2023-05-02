WATCH: Kohli and Gambhir at it AGAIN! Duo engage in heated conversation post LSG vs RCB game

The two Indian cricketers engaged in yet another verbal spat and angry exchange after RCB's win over LSG in the IPL 2023 league stage fixture.

Things just seem to escalate and take angry turns whenever Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir cross paths. The two Indian cricketers have been involved in multiple verbal spats and brash exchanges since during Gambhir's playing days in the opposite camps for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But even the retirement of what is now Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) much-influential mentor hasn't changed the recurring theme of abuse and argumentative on-field dual. The latest episode of ugly spat between the two giants of the modern-day Indian game arrived after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) impressive win over Gambhir's men in the league stage encounter of the IPL 2023 played in Lucknow this Monday (May 1).

This time it took fans' some guessing as to how things reached the boiling end between the two but few clips doing the rounds helped settle the confusion a bit. It seemingly began with Kohli exchanging a few cuss words with opposition seamer Naveen-Ul-Haq when they joined hands after the results.

First Naveen told Kohli something, to which the Indian batting great responded in equal measure until he was pulled away by the players around him while teammate Glenn Maxwell ensured he came in Naveen's way and calmed him down.

Later, Kohli was seen strolling towards the LSG dugout and following a brief word with LSG skipper KL Rahul, was seen having an argument with Gambhir as the home team mentor presumably queried the fellow Delhite what triggered the clash with Naveen.

One more Kohli-Gambhir verbal spat

It was clear that Gambhir wasn't pleased by Kohli going after Naveen, perhaps not realising that the LSG pacer, too, had things to say to the opposition batter while shaking hands.

Naveen may have had his reasons for going after Kohli because of some jeering or reactions during the game but clearly, the hosts' powerful mentor wasn't delighted at the sight of ex RCB captain giving it back to his team's pacer.

It was gautam Gambhir who came in between mayers and Virat kohli and started crying 👇👇pic.twitter.com/uaevYxuq5Y — M. (@IconicKohIi) May 1, 2023



That led to the heated argument where Gambhir could be seen absolutely angry at Virat Kohli, who then tried to explain his side of things and it required the players and support staff personnel from both sides to ensure they didn't cross the line and were pulled away from each other.

In another clip related to the post-match proceedings, Kohli was seen having an animated chat with LSG opener Kyle Mayers, who was telling the opposition batter something until he was pulled away by Gambhir, seemingly to ensure things didn't further escalated.