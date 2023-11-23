IPL 2024: List of Players Released and Traded by all 10 teams Ahead of Auction - Latest Updates

Teams are required to submit their retention and trade lists by November 26 ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 17th season (IPL 2024), teams have begun finalizing their rosters by releasing players ahead of the upcoming auction. The IPL 2024 auction, scheduled for December 19 in Dubai will provide teams with an opportunity to acquire new talent and bolster their squads for the upcoming season. As the franchises prepare to enter the auction arena, a crucial aspect of their strategy involves deciding which players to retain and release.

The rebuild has been facilitated by the 'IPL Trade Window' that allows the franchises to either swap players between themselves or buy players for an all-cash deal. This also affects the team purses as the price point of buying and then later on selling the players could be different.

IPL 2024 Trade Window Key Pointers

Franchises can swap players or conduct all-cash deals for player acquisitions during the IPL Trade Window.

The IPL governing council holds the ultimate authority to approve or reject trades.

When multiple franchises express interest in a player, the selling franchise retains the right to choose the destination team.

Prior consent from the player is a prerequisite for any trading or transfer transactions.

'Icon' Players are not eligible for the trade process

IPL 2024 Trade News So Far

Romario Shepherd (INR 50 lakh) traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants.

Devdutt Padikkal (INR 7.5 crore) traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals.

Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore) traded to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik Pandya's potential move to MI:

In another major IPL 2024 Trade news, speculation is rife about Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season. To facilitate this, Mumbai Indians may need to offload prominent players, potentially including stalwarts like Jofra Archer. Despite budget constraints, the prospect remains open if terms are met between the franchise and the player.

IPL 2024 Players Released List

Ahead of the auction for the IPL Auction 2024, teams have released players so that they can open up their roster to acquire new players. A released player is put up on auction and gets the opportunity to join another team before the league begins. Here is the complete IPL 2024 players released list by all 10 teams.

Team Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ben Stokes Delhi Capitals (DC) Prithvi Shaw Manish Pandey Gujarat Titans (GT) Yash Dayal Dushman Shanaka Odean Smith Pradeep Sangwan Urvil Patel Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Andre Russell N Jagadeesan Lockie Ferguson D Weise Mandeep Singh Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Marcus Stoinis Evin Lewis Kyle Jamieson Manish Pandey K Gowtham Aiden Markram Mumbai Indians (MI) Jaydev Unadkat Ishaan Kishan Murugan Ashwin Riley Meredith Piyush Chawla Sandeep Warrier Punjab Kings (PBKS) Harpreet Bhatia Rishi Dhawan B Rajapaksha Mathew Short Raj Angad Bawa Rajasthan Royals (RR) Jason Holder Joe Root KC Cariappa Murugan Ashwin Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Harshal Patel Dinesh Karthik Finn Allen Anuj Rawat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Harry Brook

IPL 2024 Trade Window Deadline:

Teams are required to submit their retention and trade lists by November 26. These lists will determine the final purse available to each franchise.

To sum up, the players listed in the table above will be put on IPL 2024 auction on December 19 in Dubai ahead of the new season. These players, if bought, will get the opportunity to join and play for a different team. If a player goes unsold, they can still play in the IPL, only if a team acquires them as a replacement.

