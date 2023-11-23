Ashwin reveals the truth behind Australia's decision to chase in World Cup Final

In praise of Australia's triumph in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin attributes the Baggy Greens' record-extending sixth title to their exceptional tactical prowess.

Despite stumbling in the initial two league stage games, Australia rallied with a remarkable run, winning eight consecutive matches to secure a spot in the finals against India. The decisive victory, achieved by six wickets, was fueled by Travis Head's stellar inning of 137 runs.

Ashwin lauded Pat Cummins for his "tactical masterclass" in the finals, specifically highlighting the latter's pivotal dismissals of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli.

Contrary to expectations, Australia opted to field first, a decision that surprised Ashwin. He observed that the choice at the toss was grounded in Australia's analysis of the pitch's black soil, known to favor batting in the evening.

Ashwin and AUS selector Geroge Bailey had a chat during the match

"Australia and Pat Cummins deceived me. I thought Australia would bat first if they win the toss because, historically, it’s an Aussie thing to win the toss and bat," said Ashwin on his YT channel.

Despite being tasked with batting first, India posted a below-par score of 240 runs as the Australian bowlers dominated with tight lines and accurate lengths outside the off-stump.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal takes revenge for AUS T20I series snub with six-wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ashwin also recalled his chat with Australia’s Chief Selector George Bailey and said: “I had a chat with George Bailey during the mid innings, I asked him why didn’t you guys bat first like you always do – he answered back, we have played IPL & Bilateral series here a lot – red soil disintegrates but not black soil & it gets better under lights – no impact on dew on red soil but black soil has good turn in afternoon & then it will be a concrete in night – this is our experience,” added Ashwin.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.