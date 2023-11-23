Yuzvendra Chahal takes revenge for AUS T20I series snub with six-wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy

India will face Australia in a five-match T20I series, the first of which will take place in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (November 23). For the shortest format series, India will have a new captain in the form of Suryakumar Yadav. Surya will become the 13th cricketer to lead India in the shortest format of the game. Furthermore, the national selectors have included only three players from the 2023 ODI World Cup squad and rewarded the majority of the top performers from the Asian Games 2023.

However, in a surprising decision, India's top wicket-taker in the shortest format Yuzvendra Chahal was notably excluded from the squad for the home series alongside wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Chahal expressed his reaction through an emoji upon learning about his omission from the team.

Chahal's heroics demolish UP's batting lineup

Chahal also delivered a resounding message to the selectors on the eve of the first match in Vizag. India’s 2023-24 domestic season started off today (November 23) with the first round of fixtures of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the premier List A tournament in India.

Representing his state team, Haryana, in a Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Chahal exhibited a stellar performance, claiming six wickets for a mere 26 runs in 10 overs. His impactful contributions orchestrated the downfall of Uttarakhand's batting lineup, dismissing Akhil Rawat, Mayank Mishra, and Aditya Tare and ultimately aiding Haryana in restricting them to 207 runs in 47.4 overs.

Chahal's last appearance for India dates back to August 13, 2023 in Lauderhill against the West Indies during the fifth T20I of a five-match series.

