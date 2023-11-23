IND vs AUS 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Australia will go into the match as favorites as they have quite a few of their key players in the squad. India do not have a full-strength team and might struggle to beat the Aussies in the opening match.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

IND vs AUS T20 series

Match

India vs Australia 1st T20

Date

23 November 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Suryakumar Yadav averages 46.02 with a strike-rate of 172.70 from 50 T20I innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal has already impressed with a century in both T20I and Test cricket, having made his international debut in July

Arshdeep Singh has a strike-rate of 13.5 in T20Is

Matthew Short is striking at 144.6 in 27 T20s this year (694 runs).

Nathan Ellis has picked up 18 wickets in eight T20Is at an average of 11.88 and economy of 7.13.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The venue has hosted three T20Is thus far with an average score around 130 which suggests that a high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Chasing is recommended at this stadium with the team batting second winning 67% of its matches.

Weather Report

The temperature at Visakhapatnam is expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius with 63 percent humidity. Playing conditions will be cloudy but there is no chance of rain for the time being.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

Australia: Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (WK), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Travis Head: Australia’s opener batsman Travis Head had a great World Cup tournament, scoring a crucial century in the final. He can also contribute with a few overs in the middle if needed.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: India’s opener Yashasvi Jaiswal looks in great touch after a great Asian Games tournament. He scored a century in just 48 balls and is expected to replicate his form once again.

Glenn Maxwell: Australia’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell really played well in the World Cup. He contributed with batting as well as with bowling and is an irreplaceable player to have on the team.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma is selected in just 23% of the teams and offers stability in the middle order. He can play the role of a part-time spinner if needed as well and this provides him with an all round value.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is preferred by 9% of the teams. Known for being a death-over specialist whose pace variations and cutters have helped them find success in this format, Eliis is also a good lower-order hitter and can contribute, if needed.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis has struggled to find a rhythm in T20 cricket. His performance in the last six T20 matches show an average of 17.2, indicating the player is going through a difficult phase

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first

Complete the team with Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and Adam Zampa

If AUS bat first

Complete the team with Steve Smith, Tim David and Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first

Complete the team with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Nathan. Ellis

If AUS bat first

Complete the team with Travis Head, Matthew Short and Rainku Singh

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

