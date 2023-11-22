IND vs AUS T20 Series Live Streaming details: Where to watch on TV, Date, Time, Teams and Venues

Spearheading Team India will be the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav while VVS Laxman will assume the role of head coach.

Following India's 2023 World Cup final defeat, the Men in Blue are poised to engage in a five-match T20I series against Australia, scheduled for November 23 - December 3. As anticipated, a notable absence of World Cup stars is expected during this T20I series on Indian soil.

Spearheading Team India will be the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, with the first fixture to be played in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (November 23). VVS Laxman assumes the role of head coach. The T20I series against Australia marks the return of all-rounder Axar Patel, who, owing to injury, missed the ODI World Cup and was substituted by Ravichandran Ashwin.

In addition to Suryakumar, the squad includes wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna—both members of India's 2023 World Cup squad. Conspicuously absent is Sanju Samson, while seasoned leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been omitted.

IND v AUS T20 series Live Telecast

Viacom18 has bagged the India broadcast rights for the India vs Australia matches. The five-match T20I series between the Men in Blue and the Aussies will thus be live telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

IND v AUS T20 series Live Streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Australia T20I series in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

IND vs AUS T20 series schedule

November 23, Thursday: India vs Australia 1st T20I - 7:00 PM (Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam)

November 26, Sunday: India vs Australia 2nd T20I - 7:00 PM (Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram)

November 28, Tuesday: India vs Australia 3rd T20I - 7:00 PM (Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati)

December 1, Friday: India vs Australia 4th T20I - 7:00 PM (Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur)

December 3, Sunday: India vs Australia 5th T20I - 7:00 PM (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

