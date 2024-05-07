WATCH: Jake Fraser-McGurk screams in pain after nasty blow from Trent Boult during DC vs RR clash

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk suffered a nasty blow right in the opening over bowled by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

After RR skipper Sanju Samson put the opposition to bat on a placid surface, he handed the ball to Boult to start off the proceedings. The Kiwi instantly came around the wicket for right-handed Fraser-McGurk as he took his stance at the striker's end.

After bowling three tight deliveries, Boult delivered a well-pitched ball that angled back towards the aggressive opener. Fraser-McGurk, attempting a powerful shot, swung wildly but missed completely, resulting in a painful impact in the groin area.

He immediately fell to the ground in agony and could be heard screaming in discomfort. The team's physiotherapist promptly entered the field to assist him and after some delay, the Aussie youngster got back on his feet.

Despite the setback, Fraser-McGurk wasted no time in getting back into the game, swiftly recovering to hit the very next delivery to the boundary.

RR seeks playoffs confirmation, DC fight for survival

Fraser-McGurk went on to score a quickfire fifty off just 19 balls before falling prey to a Ravichandran Ashwin full toss.

At the time of writing this report, DC are currently batting on 68 for 2 in 5.1 overs with Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel at the crease.

On the other hand, Shai Hope had to depart due to an unlucky dismissal as pacer Sandeep Warrier managed the find a touch on the ball as it hit the stumps at the non-striker's end with the batter out of the crease.

ALSO READ: Big Boost To KKR: Star Overseas Player Set To Return To Play In IPL 2024

The match is extremely crucial for both teams. RR will be eyeing a win to confirm their playoffs qualification while DC will be aiming to keep their chances alive by outclassing the table toppers.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.