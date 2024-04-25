Delhi Capitals' talented pacer slapped with fine for breaching Code of Conduct

He faced the consequences following his aggressive celebration after picking up a wicket.

A Delhi Capitals (DC) young pacer has been reprimanded and slapped with a fine for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) code of conduct during their match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last night.

24-year-old Rasikh Salam Dar faced the consequences following his aggressive celebration after picking the wicket of R Sai Kishore.

An IPL statement read, “Dar committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

According to the IPL's Code of Conduct, Article 2.5 specifies that any language, action, or gesture directed by a player towards a batter upon their dismissal, which could provoke an aggressive response from the dismissed batter, constitutes a violation of the Code of Conduct.

Dar produced a superb bowling performance to help Delhi Capitals outclass Gujarat Titans in a thrilling encounter

Dar produced an impressive bowling performance and was the pick of the DC bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/44 in his 4 overs, picking up key wickets of Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, and Sai Kishore as DC won the thrilling encounter in a last-over climax by 4 runs.

Rasikh was handed the crucial 19th over from Pant with GT needing 37 runs. Although the right-arm pacer conceded 18 runs, he ended up taking the key scalp of Sai Kishore on the final delivery of the over.

Incidentally, this isn't the first instance where DC has faced a fine in the IPL 2024. Earlier in the season, skipper Rishabh Pant has already incurred fines due to slow over rate on two occasions so far.

