'Captain driven game, others can do only so much:' Dinesh Karthik defends Andy Flower amidst RCB's dismal performance in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) haven't had the best of starts in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024 season), managing just a solitary win in the five games played so far.

Ahead of the season, the franchise management roped in Andy Flower as the head coach in a bid to lift their maiden IPL title.

The decision came after RCB parted ways with Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and coach Sanjay Bangar.

However, it looks like Flower still have work to do as RCB seek to make amends for their poor start.

Dinesh Karthik opens up on Andy Flower's coaching style

Speaking about RCB's performance in IPL 2024, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik defended Andy Flower and highlighted the positives he has brought into the setup.

Karthik said on a Sky Sports podcast alongside Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, "I reckon he is one of the best coaches I have worked with because of the clarity that he has. I think cricket is a captain-driven game and as a support staff you can only do so much. It's not like football or basketball where managers have a crucial role on the field of play. Literally if I had to give analogies like taking the horse to the water which he has done and provided us with whatever possible in terms of not only in clarity of roles, but in terms of giving us space, in terms of understanding travel, giving days off after a game. The way he has managed it so far, I genuinely feel he has been outstanding.

He added, "I think they have worked (Andy Flower and Mo Bobat) unbelievably well. It will be very unfair if I don't say it's two of the best people I have worked with. I know it's only been 5 games and RCB have won only won and still I am praising them but genuinely the backing is as good as it can get."

