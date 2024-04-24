'Daylight robbery': Fans left enraged after Noor Ahmad takes a controversial catch

Fans were angry as there was no convincing evidence of the dismissal.
 By Chandra Moulee Das Apr 24, 2024, 20:52 IST
During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titas (GT), Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed took a catch of DC opener Prithvi Shaw near the boundary ropes. However, with doubts over how clean the catch was completed, the on-field umpires referred it to the third umpire. 

After watching multiple replays, the TV umpire concluded that while the front angle showed that the catch was probably dropped, the side angle showed that Noor could have had his fingers underneath the ball. 

Eventually the decision was ruled in favour of the fielder as Prithvi Shaw had to depart for 11. 

However, after Shaw departed, fans were visibly left enraged on social media as there was no convincing evidence of the dismissal. Check some of the reactions below. 

DC vs GT Match highlights so far

Speaking about the match, Shaw's dismissal was the second wicket to fall after DC lost young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk early after an early flourish.

Incidentally, Noor Ahmad also took the catch of McGurk's dismissal (23 off 14) as GT got their first breakthrough in the fourth over. 

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreline read 91 for 3 in 10.4 overs. 

The match is extremely crucial, especially for DC who are currently placed seventh in the points table with six points from eight games. 

ALSO READ: 'Take money and get destroyed': Wasim Akram criticises bowlers after teams score 'illegal' run-fests in IPL 2024

The IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans on the other hand are placed sixth with eight points from as many games and a win tonight can see them climb up to the fifth spot and consolidate their chances further of securing a playoffs berth. 

