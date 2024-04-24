'Daylight robbery': Fans left enraged after Noor Ahmad takes a controversial catch

Fans were angry as there was no convincing evidence of the dismissal.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titas (GT), Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed took a catch of DC opener Prithvi Shaw near the boundary ropes. However, with doubts over how clean the catch was completed, the on-field umpires referred it to the third umpire.

After watching multiple replays, the TV umpire concluded that while the front angle showed that the catch was probably dropped, the side angle showed that Noor could have had his fingers underneath the ball.

Eventually the decision was ruled in favour of the fielder as Prithvi Shaw had to depart for 11.

Woah 🔥🔥



Noor Ahmad holds on to a sharp catch in the deep as #DC lose both their openers!



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/8zmIDwCdf2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2024

However, after Shaw departed, fans were visibly left enraged on social media as there was no convincing evidence of the dismissal. Check some of the reactions below.

Umpiring this ipl has been abysmal. ABYSMAL. That Noor Ahmed catch is a clear example of how poor the umpiring has been this season. #DCvsGT #IPL2024 #IPL #IPLonJioCinema — Rajiv Chatterjee (@rajivc7601) April 24, 2024

That Noor Ahmed catch is daylight robbery!! I'd be pissed if I was Prithvi Shaw.



It's cute to wanna see great efforts rewarded, which it was, but can't be cheating players out of their innings. It's like that Jadeja catch recently. Both instances, the ball was grassed! — UZwide kaLanga (@EmperorMthaezar) April 24, 2024

With all the technology in the world and showing replay we are seeing pathetic umpiring decisions. Prithivi shaw is not out. Noor Ahmed catch isn't clean. #IPL #GTvDC — AGK (@itzme_av) April 24, 2024

Is that out ? Didn't look a clean catch from Noor Ahmed... — Manas (@manas0118) April 24, 2024

The ball clearly made contact with the ground. Noor Ahmed was amazing with his efforts, but seriously, what is third umpire smoking while making these calls? pic.twitter.com/VKAQUpKuTG — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 24, 2024

DC vs GT Match highlights so far

Speaking about the match, Shaw's dismissal was the second wicket to fall after DC lost young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk early after an early flourish.

Incidentally, Noor Ahmad also took the catch of McGurk's dismissal (23 off 14) as GT got their first breakthrough in the fourth over.

At the time of writing this report, the DC scoreline read 91 for 3 in 10.4 overs.

The match is extremely crucial, especially for DC who are currently placed seventh in the points table with six points from eight games.

ALSO READ: 'Take money and get destroyed': Wasim Akram criticises bowlers after teams score 'illegal' run-fests in IPL 2024

The IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans on the other hand are placed sixth with eight points from as many games and a win tonight can see them climb up to the fifth spot and consolidate their chances further of securing a playoffs berth.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.