'God help the Indian team': Fans blast Virat Kohli for his slow strike rate against SRH

With the T20 World Cup 2024 lined up next, questions over Kohli's batting have become even more pertinent.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli once again received flak for his low strike-rate.

Kohli slammed a deft knock of 43-ball 51 but his strike rate of 118.60 attracted criticism from the fans.

Kohli's lack of aggression after the powerplay overs was baffling as RCB were looking to set a massive total against SRH. Kohli's strike rate dipped as his innings progressed.

Kohli came out all guns blazing and looked set for a big total as he was on 32 at the end of the 6-over mark, hitting 4 boundaries and a six in 18 deliveries.

However, Virat Kohli did not hit a single boundary after the powerplay. In fact, he managed just 19 runs from 25 balls after the powerplay before falling prey to Jaydev Unadkat in the fifteenth over.

Fans blast Virat Kohli for his slow strike rate against SRH

Kohli recently also faced heat after he registered the joint-slowest ton in IPL history earlier this season.

Now with the T20 World Cup 2024 lined up next, questions over Kohli's batting have become even more pertinent.

His strike rate has been a pressing concern and the fans on social media didn't mince their words to let their opinions be heard. Check some of the reactions below.

Did #Kohli think he was playing a test match? If this is the strike rate at which he is going to score, god help Indian team during the T20 world cup — BaDr! (@badrivasan) April 25, 2024

If India don't select T20-fit players like Abhishek, Shivam, Ashutosh, Rinku, Mayank, Samson, Gill, Jaiswal, for the T20 World Cup then we're not winning the Cup.



Going with low strike rate players like Kohli, Rohit, Rahane, KL won't meet today's needs.#RCBvsSRH @BCCI @JayShah — Sunil Menon 🙏🇮🇳 (@SMenonT) April 25, 2024

The sad part is that our country is so player obsessed, they still want Kohli to play T20 World Cup even after his continuous low strike rate. Bro scored 51 of 43 today. #RCBvsSRH #Chokli — Parneet (@Parneet_Singh22) April 25, 2024

Strike rate of 118 wtf this new low — Rohit Kohli Eye contact (@shahieeeeee) April 25, 2024

If India has to win the T20 World Cup then we will have to keep Kohli, Pandya, KL Rahul out of the team because their strike rate is very low. #SRHvsRCB — Girish Tiwari (@tiwari_girish88) April 25, 2024

Kohli statpadder got support from Patidar and still decided to bat at low strike rate 😭 — Xabhi 🔮 (@FCB_Xabhi) April 25, 2024

Kohli is making RCB lose once again by keeping low strike rate #chokli #SRHvRCB — Free Spirited Soul (@FSRoamers) April 25, 2024

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rajat Patidar smokes Mayank Markande for four sixes in one over

Speaking about the match, SRH are currently batting on 150 for 8 in 17.1 overs, chasing a target of 207 runs. Given the current scenario, RCB are likely to win the contest. It will be a much-needed win for the franchise as it would give them another lifeline in a bid to secure the playoffs spot.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.