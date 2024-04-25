WATCH: Rajat Patidar smokes Mayank Markande for four sixes in one over

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajat Patidar gave a testament to his sheer prowess with some explosive batting after smashing SRH spinner Mayank Markande for four maximums in one over.

After Faf and Kohli gave RCB a strong start, Patidar changed gears and accelerated the scoring with his fireworks on display, hitting a 19-ball fifty - the joint second-fastest for RCB in IPL history.

En route to his fifty during the eleventh over of RCB's innings, Patidar flaunted his incredible striking ability against the leg-spinner.

Patidar adopted a straightforward approach, repeatedly hitting the ball straight over the bowler's head three times in the over. After taking a beating, the SRH spinner attempted to deceive him with a wide delivery but Rajat remained vigilant. He adjusted his position while advancing down the track and successfully struck the ball over the cover boundary for the final six.

Patidar, Kohli's fifty propel RCB past 200-run mark

Speaking about the match, Virat Kohli scored a deft fifty as well earlier. Coupled with Patidar's stellar innings and a quickfire cameo of 20-ball 37 from Cameron Green propelled the scoreboard past the 200-run mark to 206 for 7. However, it remains to be seen if it would be enough against their opponents.

SRH, under the leadership of new skipper Pat Cummins have resorted to an ultra-aggressive approach wherein they have shattered the record for the highest team total in the tournament's history twice.

SRH are currently placed third in the points table with ten points from seven games and win will further consolidate their position in the Top 4.

On the other hand, it is a do-or-die clash for RCB, who are placed at the bottom with just a solitary win in eight matches.

