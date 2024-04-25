PBKS bowling coach reveals comeback date of skipper Shikhar Dhawan

The PBKS skipper, who is nursing a shoulder injury, was seen back in the nets.

Ahead of Punjab Kings' (PBKS) away match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow (April 26) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), PBKS bowling coach Sunil Joshi gave a key update on the return of the skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar was injured prior to their clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this month on April 13 and has been on the sidelines since then. In his absence, England all-rounder Sam Curran took over the captaincy reins for the side.

The PBKS skipper, who is nursing a shoulder injury, was seen in the nets ahead of the clash against KKR and Joshi feels he could be ready for their next match against CSK on May 1 while he is expected to miss the clash against KKR.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals sign star Afghan all-rounder as Mitchell Marsh's replacement

PBKS bowling coach reveals comeback date of Shikhar Dhawan

"Shikhar Dhawan was injured on the ground, we miss his batting services. He is on the road to recovery. We saw him batting at the nets. Hopefully, he is in the recovery process and would be fit for the next game," said Joshi.

"It depends on how you prepare your body for the day of the game and how mentally relaxed you are. Every time you face the stress of performing, your body may not fire. You have to be calm down and play one ball at a time," Joshi added.

PBKS will be coming in for the match against KKR on the back of four consecutive defeats and currently sit in the 9th spot on the points table with just two wins.

On the other hand, KKR are currently in the second spot on the table and will pose a difficult challenge for Punjab. After the game against Kolkata, PBKS would travel to Chennai to face CSK.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.