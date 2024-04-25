Delhi Capitals sign star Afghan all-rounder as Mitchell Marsh's replacement

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a massive blow when Mitchell Marsh sustained a hamstring injury during one of the games in the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a massive blow when Mitchell Marsh sustained a hamstring injury during one of the games in the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The all-rounder could feature in four games only, where he couldn’t make any significant impact.

Marsh returned to Perth to consult with the medical staff of Cricket Australia (CA) and hasn’t returned since. Before DC’s previous game, Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, stated Marsh might not return, and CA were keen to have him back to start his recovery process.

As it turned out, Mitchell Marsh won’t feature further in the tournament and will look to get fit before the T20 World Cup 2024, starting a week after IPL. He will lead Australia in the competition and has had fitness issues, meaning CA might be cautious before such a crucial assignment.

Marsh’s absence leaves a massive hole in the Capitals’ squad since he is a dangerous batter and also bowls a few overs. He scored 61 runs in three outings and took a solitary wicket before ruling himself out of the season.

Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh in the DC squad

Delhi Capitals (DC) have named the Afghan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as the replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the rest of the season. Naib joins the DC squad at his base price of INR 50 Lakh.

Naib has featured in 126 T20 games in his career, scoring 1626 runs at an average of 21.39 and a 131.44 strike rate. Further, he has also snared 70 wickets at 20.30 balls apiece in 89 T20 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Gulbadin Naib is a hard-hitter of the ball and can be flexible with his batting positions, as visible during his time with Afghanistan. His bowling can also be useful if used wisely, for he can give two overs consistently in a T20 game.

It will be a maiden outing in the league for Gulbadin Naib, who has improved massively lately. While he might not feature in the XI straightway, Delhi Capitals can give him a few games if their overseas troops struggle with form or fitness.

