Delhi Capitals star set to lead Australia at the T20 World Cup

Australia have been the best team in the ICC tournaments in the last few years. In the last four years, they have won probably everything that has come their way. They won the T20 World Cup 2021, World Test Championship 2023, and then the ODI World Cup 2023 as well.

Their attitude in big-match moments has been impressive as they have raised their game in crucial moments. With T20 World Cup less than three months away, the eyes will be on Australia and their performance once again.

Mitchell Marsh set to lead Australia in T20 World Cup 2024

In a recent development, Australia coach Andrew McDonald has nominated allrounder Mitchell Marsh as the team’s captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and USA. Australia are yet to appoint a permanent captain in the T20 format as the position is empty since Aaron Finch retired.

Marsh has led Australia since Finch’s retirement on an unofficial basis. He was the front-runner for the role along with Pat Cummins and Matthew Wade. But Marsh’s growth as an all-format cricketer over the years has impressed McDonald. The coach will recommend his name to the Cricket Australia for the captaincy role in T20Is and Marsh is set to lead the team in the prestigious tournament.

"I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas. We're happy and comfortable with the way he's been able to operate with that T20 team. We think he's the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course," said McDonald.

Mitchell Marsh has grown from strength to strength as an international cricketer over the past few years. He played a stellar role in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE. He scored a valiant 77* from 50 balls in the final against New Zealand to take his side home and was adjudged Player of the Match.

He replaced the injured Cameron Green in 2023 Ashes and went on to score a run-a-ball 118 to make the place his own. Since then, he has been a vital cog at No. 6 for Australia in Tests. He also scored 441 runs in 10 matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 at a blistering strike rate of 107.56.

This year, he was awarded the Allan Border medal in Cricket Australia awards for his performance in all formats. Mitchell Marsh is set to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, which is set to begin on March 22.

