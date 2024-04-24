'Sealed his spot for T20 World Cup:' Fans in awe after Rishabh Pant's outrageous unbeaten knock of 88 against Gujarat Titans

Rishabh Pant slammed three sixes and a boundary in the final over as his explosive knock helped Delhi Capitals post a towering total of 224 for 4 in 20 overs.

 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 22:46 IST
During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT), DC skipper Rishabh Pant gave a testament to his sheer prowess by slamming an outrageous unbeaten knock of 43-ball 88, striking at a rate of over 200. Pant continued his sublime form and in the process, registered his third half-century this season. 

With this knock, Rishabh Pant made a strong case for his selection in the India squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be held in June later this year. 

Incidentally, there is massive competition for the wicketkeeping spot in the Indian squad with a number of quality contenders in Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel and Jitesh Sharma. 

Following Pant's knock tonight, fans took to social media to plead his case for the mega-event. 

Rishabh Pant's fireworks propel DC's total over 200

Speaking about the match, apart from Rishabh Pant playing a captain's innings, their bowling all-rounder Axar Patel also played a solid knock of 43-ball 66 after being promoted to the third spot. 

Earlier, DC lost both openers Prithvi Shaw (11) and Fraser McGurk (23) cheaply. 

At the time of writing this report,  the GT scoreline reads 67 for 1 in 5.5 overs with Wridhhiman Saha and Sai Sudarshan batting at the crease. 

The match is crucial for both teams, especially DC who are currently placed at the eighth place in the points table with six points. A win will better the chances for them to finish in the top 4. 

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are at the sixth place with eight points from as many games. 

