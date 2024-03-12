IPL 2024: Full List of Overseas Players likely to start for all 10 teams

Just a few days remain for the start of IPL 2024 and all the teams are fine-tuning their final preparations. With the squads looking fit and raring to go, this season is expected to be a blockbuster.

Overseas players play a big role in the success of a team. With just four of them allowed in a playing XI, the pressure on those players is always high to perform to keep their place in the team. Their experience is also useful for the young Indian players in the side. But a team’s success depends upon how they manage their overseas players and select the right ones. The balance of the team ensures the strength of the team as well.

Let’s have a look at the overseas players who are likely to be in the starting playing XI for their respective IPL teams.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK have appeared in a record 10 IPL finals, which is the most for an IPL team. They are the joint most successful team alongside Mumbai Indians. The four expected overseas players in CSK playing XI could be Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, and Mustafizur Rahman. Daryl Mitchell is another option that CSK can consider.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder is an experienced player in this format and has been a part of CSK since 2021. His role will be to give a quick flourish in the middle and lower order. He is a more than handy off-spinner as well and is especially useful against left-handers. His all-round ability lends the team a fine balance.

Rachin Ravindra: CSK's new signing can get a game straight away as Devon Conway's participation is in doubt due to injury. Ravindra has been in good form of late and can get tonnes of runs as on opener. He had a terrific World Cup 2023 and found it easy batting on Indian pitches. He will be expected to give a good start. His left-arm spin bowling will be handy on turning surfaces at Chennai.

Maheesh Theekshana: The mystery spinner from Sri Lanka is also a vital cog in CSK's bowling plans. He bowls tough overs and has the ability to keep his economy in check. On a spin-freindly wicket at Chepauk, Theekshana will be expected to bowl tough overs, especially at the death.

Mustafizur Rahman: In the potential absence of Matheesha Pathirana, who suffered an injury against Bangladesh recently, Mustafizur Rahman could get a game straight away.The left-arm quick is experienced in this format and will be tasked to bowl the death overs. His skillset, which includes a deadly off-cutter can be perfect for Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are another most successful team in the IPL with five titles to their name. The team had a golden run from 2013-2020, when they won all of their five trophies. They are a team who do not rely on their overseas players too much. The four expected overseas players in MI starting playing XI could be Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Behrendorff, and Nuwan Thushara. MI could also consider fast bowler Gerald Coetzee if they want more pace in their XI.

Tim David: The big-hitting Australian can have a breakthrough season in IPL 2024. He is an established finisher in the Australian T20 side as well. Recently, he has been in good form with the bat. He will be expected to provide late flourish towards the end and finish off the games while batting at No. 6.

Mohammad Nabi: There will be a toss up between Mohammad Nabi and Romario Shepherd. But since MI are already loaded with quality fast bowlers, Nabi's handy off-spin bowling might get a nod. He can score quick runs towards the end and is a crafty off-spinner as well who can bowl in different situations.

Jason Behrendorff: For a long time, Behrendorff has been viewed as a new-ball bowler. But he has improved drastically as a death bowler as well in the last few months. He will be expected to pick up wickets with the new ball and bowl quality yorkers in the slog overs alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Nuwan Thushara: Thushara can provide the X-factor to MI's talented side. Recently, he picked up a memorable hat-trick and brought back shades of Lasith Malinga. He can be dangerous with the new ball on his day but his main task would be to bowl lethal yorkers and slower balls at the death.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

It's been 16 seasons since the IPL started but RCB are yet to win a trophy. They have arguably had the best lot of overseas players since the IPL started. This year, the expected overseas players in the playing XI could be Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, and Reece Topley..

Faf du Plessis: The skipper is expected to play a crucial role while opening. Du Plessis is an experienced player and can score big runs at the top. He will play a big role alongside Virat Kohli in RCB's top order. As a captain, Du Plessis will be tasked to manage his side's limited bowling resources.

Cameron Green: Green was traded to RCB from MI before IPL 2024 auction. A fast bowling all-rounder is always useful for a team. He is expected to bat in the top four. His fast bowling will lend RCB a perfect balance to their playing XI.

Glenn Maxwell: There will be no T20 playing XI in the world where Glenn Maxwell can't find a place. The devastating batter can turn the game in RCB's favour on his day. He is expected to bat in the middle order and provide a late surge to RCB's innings. He is also a handy off-spinner.

Reece Topley: The left-arm quick has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball and has a quality slower ball for the slog overs as well. He will be expected to bowl tough overs in the start and at the end. There are some injury clouds over him. NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson can replace Topley if the latter is not fit. Ferguson has been in good form recently.

Delhi Capitals

Another team who are yet to win an IPL trophy is Delhi Capitals. The side has gone through many ups and downs in their history. They will want to end the trophy drought this season. Their expected overseas players in their starting playing XI could be David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, and Anrich Nortje. Lungi Ngidi can act as a substitute for Nortje.

David Warner: The legendary opener is at the end of an incredible cricketing career but he is still good enough to win matches for his team. His role will be to give his side good starts at the top. Warner can adapt to various situations and pitches which will be useful for Delhi. He enjoys a stellar IPL record.

Mitchell Marsh: The all-rounder is in a rich vein of form in international cricket. In T20 cricket, he can be dangerous at the top. He will be expected to bat at No. 3 and score runs at a quick pace. His bowling can lend a perfect balance to Delhi's playing XI.

Harry Brook: Brook is expected to bat in the lower middle order and provide finishing touches. He has been impressive in his international careeer so far with the ability to score runs at a quick pace. He will want to forget the last season and start this season on a new note.

Anrich Nortje: Nortje will be the leader of Delhi's fast bowling department. The South African quick will be expected to bowl fast and pick up wickets whenever his captain wants him to. He can be expensive but has the ability to strike with his high pace.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR last won the IPL trophy back in 2014 when Gautam Gambhir led them to the title. They have won two IPL trophies till now. The expected overseas players for them in the starting playing XI could be Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Mitchell Starc. Phil Salt replace Gurbaz if the latter does not score runs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghan wicketkeeper-batter played a few games for KKR last year. He is a dynamic opener and can be devastating at the top. He will be expected to play with freedom at the top and show consistency.

Sunil Narine: Narine is undoubtedly a legend of KKR. The mystery spinner has won them a numerous no. of games. Although his form might not be up there, but his skills are still useful. He will be expected to pick up wickets and bowl at difficult situations for KKR. His all-round capabilities lend a fine balance to the KKR's playing XI.

Andre Russell: There has hardly been a more devastating player in the IPL than Andre Russell. Russell has the power to win the game from any situation as he has often done for them in the past. He is a game-changer in the middle and slog overs. With the ball too, he can bowl in all stages of the game. His all-round skills will be crucial to KKR's chances in IPL 2024.

Mitchell Starc: There should be no guesses for Mitchell Starc starting in the playing XI. The left-arm quick was signed for a record INR 24.75 crore in the auction. KKR lacked a quality overseas quick bowler and Starc's inclusion settled that debate. He can be lethal with the new ball and equally effective with his yorkers at the death.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH last won the IPL way back in 2016. Since then, they have struggled to find consistency. In the last three seasons, they have finished in the bottom half of the points table. They have made several changes in their overseas personnel this year. They are expected to field Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Wanindu Hasaranga in their starting playing XI.

Travis Head: The left-hander is likely to open the innings. Head has been in good form for Australia in big tournaments recently. He will be expected to provide quick starts to SRH at the top. He can be useful with his handy off-spin bowing as well.

Heinrich Klaasen: Klaasen has been one of the most dangerous white-ball batters in the world for some time now. His big-hitting abilities are a huge bonus for any team. He is a proper T20 middle order batter and can play with an aggressive intent. He is expected to keep wickets as well.

Pat Cummins: Since Cummins is the captain of SRH now, he will be there in the first-choice playing XI. Cummins has an excellent captaincy record with Australia. SRH will look for the same here as well. He is a skillful bowler with the new ball and is also a handy lower order batter.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Since Rashid Khan has left SRH, the team has fallen badly in the spin bowling department. But Hasaranga's addition will be a huge relief for the side. He is a wicket-taker at any stage of the innings and is more than handy with the bat.

Rajasthan Royals

The 2008-IPL winners are yet to win their second title. They won the inaugural season of IPL under Shane Warne. For the past few years, they have shown some good form, which promises good for the team. But they have struggled to cross the finish line. Their expected overseas players in the starting playing XI are Jos Buttler, Rovman Powell, Trent Boult, and Nandre Burger. Shimron Hetmyer is another player that they can consider.

Jos Buttler: In Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals have one of the best T20 players in the world. Not only can Buttler provide his team fiery starts at the top, but he can play second fiddle as well. He will be expected to play as much overs as he can. Buttler's form will be crucial to RR's chances this year.

Rovman Powell: The West Indies captain is a new addition to the squad. His big-hitting abilities and finishing skills are second to none. In the lower middle order, he can provide the late hits that RR lacked in the previous two seasons.

Trent Boult: The experienced left-arm quick has an excellent record with the new ball. He will be tasked to pick up wickets with the new ball and provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures. Boult will also have an eye on NZ's T20 World Cup squad.

Nandre Burger: The young South African quick can be a X-factor for Rajasthan Royals. He bowls with high pace and has the ability to pick up wickets. Burger will form a lethal bowling combination with Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) have been there since the start of IPL and are yet to lift the trophy. They have reached closer to the trophy several times but have failed to seize crucial moments. But the last few years haven't been great for them. They will look to improve their performance in IPL 2024. They are expected to field Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Kagiso Rabada as their four overseas players.

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow is a quality T20 batter and can be dangerous at the top. He is one of the few batters who can score at a good strike rate in any conditions. He will be expected to bat in the top three for the Kings. He can play a similar role like Buttler plays for Rajasthan Royals.

Sam Curran: The all-rounder had a disappointing last season and will be itching to improve his performance this time around. He has all the skillsets to be a quality player in this format. He can pick up wickets with the new ball and can bowl at the death too. With the bat, he is a quaity ball-hitter and can bat at any position.

Liam Livingstone: On good batting wickets, there are few dangerous batters in the world than Liam Livingstone. He can easily clear big boundaries and can destroy any bowling attack. Expect him to bat lower down the order and provide the late flourish. With the ball too, he can be extremely handy with his off-spin and leg-spin.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African quick will be tasked to pick up wickets with the new ball. Rabada is a strike bowler and has the pace and skills to bowl at any situation. Adding to this, he has a wonderful yorker as well.

Gujarat Titans

Winners in their first season and runners-up in their second season. This is Gujarat Titans for you. They have ticked most of the boxes in both the seasons so far. They won the season in 2022 and missed the trophy by the barest of margins in 2023. Expect them to blaze under a new captain this time around. Their four overseas players could be Kane Williamson, David Miller, Rashid Khan, and Spencer Johnson. They can also consider including Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in the latter stages.

Kane Williamson: Williamson has struggled with his fitness in the last few years. With T20 World Cup coming along, he will be looking to get good form here. He will be expected to bat at No. 3 and hold the innings together so that the rest of the batters can bat around him.

David Miller: Miller can be devastating in the middle overs. He has revived his batting while being at Gujarat Giants and this is another chance for him to showcase his potential. He can score big hits and will be expected to provide finishing touches to the Giants innings.

Rashid Khan: Rashid is probably the most important overseas player for Gujarat Giants. He is returning from surgery and will be looking to get back into form before the T20 World Cup. Rashid will be expected to bowl tough overs, which he has done all throuhout his career. His batting lower down the order give the team a nice balance.

Spencer Johnson: The left-arm quick is a new addition to the GT squad. Johnson has pace and skills required for this format. In the absence of Mohammed Shami, he will be expected to bowl with the new ball and in the slog overs.

Lucknow Super Giants

In the two seasons played so far, Lucknow Super Giants have finished third in the points table after the league stage. They will look to go a step higher and reach closer to the trophy in IPL 2024. They could field Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, and Mark Wood as their overseas players. Marcus Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq could get a game at some stage of the tournament.

Quinton de Kock: The wicketkeeper-batter has a devastating record while opening the innings. De Kock will be tasked to give his team flying starts at the top. He is also expected to hold the wicketkeeping gloves for LSG.

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran has been appointed LSG's vice-captain for this season. His T20 form across the globe has been excellent. He will be expected to bat in the top four and score quick runs. Pooran has a unique ability to hit sixes at will which is crucial in a T20 format.

Kyle Mayers: Mayers was impressive in the last season and was able to keep a batter of De Kock'd calibre out of the playing XI for some time. He is known for his big hits and can also bowl gentle medium-pace.

Mark Wood: Having a fast bowler like Mark Wood is always a luxury. Wood has the pace to trouble even the best batters in the world. He can be a strike bowler for LSG at different stages of an innings.

The difference between the overseas players and the domestic Indian players has reduced over the years. We have seen many youngsters playing quality cricket and giving a tough fight to the world-class overseas players. The IPL 2024 will begin on March 22 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk, Chennai. It is expexted to be a blockbuster season this time around with all the teams stacked up with some world-class players.