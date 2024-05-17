WATCH: Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins play rock, papers, scissors to decide winner after SRH vs GT washout

While both teams shared points, the opposing captains came up with their own way of deciding a winner to the contest.

The recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) got abandoned without a single ball played. In the process, SRH confirmed their playoffs berth with 15 points from 13 games.

While both teams shared points, opposing captain Pat Cummins (SRH) and Shubman Gill (GT) came up with their own way of deciding a winner to the contest.

After the game was declared cancelled by the umpires, Gill was seen playing rock, papers, scissors with the Aussie speedster in a video that has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

As the ground remain covered, both the captains shared a light-moment which incited laughter from everyone around. Check the video below.

SRH becomes third team to secure playoffs berth

The Pat Cummins-led side is now the third team to advance to the IPL 2024 playoffs, joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The 'Orange Army' mad a strong start to the season and currently has seven victories from their 13 matches. Unfortunately, their latest fixture against Gujarat Titans was called off due to inclement weather. This leaves them with one final league fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) slated for May 19 (Sunday).

To secure a guaranteed top-two finish, SRH needs to secure a win over the struggling PBKS and also rely on RR faltering in their final league match against KKR.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer & Co have already locked in a top-two position after their game versus Gujarat Titans was abandoned.

The IPL 2024 playoffs are scheduled to kick off with the first qualifier on May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The season will culminate with the final showdown on May 26 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

