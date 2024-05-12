WATCH: Ishant Sharma teases Virat Kohli after dismissing him during RCB vs DC match

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma exhibit a profound camaraderie that extends beyond the cricket field.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), DC pacer Ishant Sharma had an interesting celebration after dismissing former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

The incident happened on the fourth over of RCB's innings. Kohli struck a boundary and followed it up with a powerful six off Ishant's bowling. However, the tall and lanky Ishant had the final say as he managed to dismiss Kohli on the fourth ball of the over.

In a light-hearted moment of celebration, Ishant jovially teased Kohli, who responded with a slight smile and a nod of acknowledgement.

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma share deep camaraderie that transcends beyond the cricket field, evident from their interactions. With years of playing alongside each other, they've developed a connection that surpasses mere sportsmanship.

Their interactions are characterized by playful banter as it was today and the video of the same went immediately viral on social media. Check it below.

RCB face must-win tie against Delhi Capitals

Speaking about the match, Kohli had a good start but failed to capitalise on it, scoring 27 off 13 balls, featuring 3 sixes and a four.

Earlier, Kohli made history by becoming the first player ever in the IPL to play 250 matches for one franchise.

At the time of writing this report, RCB are batting on 138 for 4 in 15 overs with Cameron Green and Mahipal Lomror currently at the crease.

It is a must-win clash for RCB who are currently placed at seventh place with 10 points from 12 games. On the other hand, DC have 12 points from as many games and are currently at the fifth place.

