WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's freak dismissal for obstructing the field

Following the decision, Jadeja was seen having a few words with the umpires

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), CSK's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged out for obstructing the field.

The incident happened on the last ball of 16th over of the chase when Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja were batting at the crease and there was a mix-up between the duo.

Ravindra Jadeja wanted a second run and even ran for it. The all-rounder had already reached half the length of the pitch when he was asked to go back by his captain as Jadeja turned back to reach the bowler's end.

But by then the ball had already come into wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's hand and he aimed for the stumps.

However, Samson's throw hit Jadeja on the hand and the on-field umpires decided to take the call to the third umpire.

On checking the replays, the third umpire eventually concluded that Jadeja was aware of the direction of the ball and that he ran in a manner to protect the stumps.

The decision on the big screen stunned Jadeja and the CSK fans.

Following the decision by the third umpire, Ravindra Jadeja looked unhappy with the call.

The all-rounder was seen having a few words with the umpires on the field and also the RR players before heading back to the dugout.

Speaking about the match, CSK inched closer to securing their playoffs berth after they outclassed RR with a 5-wicket win.

The five-time winners have now climbed to the third spot in the points table with 14 points from 13 games while RR's wait to seal a playoffs spot got extended.

