'Boards should not get 10% commission': Sunil Gavaskar calls for stringent policies on foreigners leaving IPL midway

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is nearing the business end with teams starting to get eliminated as the race to playoffs take the final shape. However, some of the players have opted to leave midway, given the 2024 T20 World Cup lined up the next.

The mega-event is scheduled to take place in June in West Indies & USA.

However, former India cricketer turned pundit Sunil Gavaskar has called for more serious policies on players leaving the IPL abruptly.

The recent instruction from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its players participating in the IPL to return home for national commitments before the T20 World Cup has sparked debate with the former Indian captain calling for proactive measures from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL teams.

Gavaskar calls for strict policies on foreigners leaving IPL midway

In his column for Mid Day, Gavaskar advocated for IPL franchises to implement significant salary deductions for players who leave mid-season for national duties. He also emphasized the 10% commission paid to cricket boards for players' participation in the tournament.

Gavaskar said, "I am all for players choosing country before anything else, but having assured various franchises about their availability for the full season, if they pull out now, it will be letting down the franchises. The franchises should not only be allowed to deduct a substantial amount from the fee that the player was bought for, but also not give the Board, to which the player belongs, the stated 10 per cent commission of the fee that each player gets."

