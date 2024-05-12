'You need more character' - Virat Kohli's message to RCB as team enters crucial phase for qualification in IPL 2024

As the IPL 2024 enters a crucial stage, the race for the playoffs qualification is likely to get intense. Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team so far to qualify for the playoffs as seven other teams will be fighting it out for the remaining three spots.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were at the bottom of the points table for much of the first half of the season, have suddenly risen and are in contention for the playoffs. After losing six games in a row, RCB won their next four games to boost their chances of qualifying to the next stage.

The team has started to gel together and the players seem more pumped up for every moment in the game. But they have two important games coming up against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The players will know that they cannot afford any more slip-ups here as they aim to put their best foot forward.

'You need more character' - Virat Kohli's message to RCB

During an RCB podcast, star batter Virat Kohli was asked what has held him back from leaving RCB.

“What we ended up achieving as a team, as a cultural change, is always going to be a matter of pride for me because a tournament happens for a certain period of time. But a culture happens over a long period of time. And for that, you need consistency: you need more character than just winning,” Kohli had said during one of his earlier interactions on the RCB podcast.

Kohli also believes that the team's #playbold culture not only connects the team with the fans on the field but also aligns with the beliefs of the team management, motivating every player to give that extra effort.

The character that Kohli is talking about, has been visible in the way RCB have made a comeback into this tournament. After facing cirticism from various factions and being under-performed in the initial games, the team showed immense character fo bounce back from a string of six consecutive defeats. The players have responded positively when the team needed the most from them.

Virat Kohli has been at the forefront of the character. The 35-year-old has been scoring runs consistently throughout the tournament. Kohli has scored 634 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51. He also has one century to his name. Kohli is also the highest run-scorer of the season so far.

