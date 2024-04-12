KKR star to be ruled out of IPL 2024? Spotted struggling in net session

He was absent from the KKR playing XI since their tournament opener against SRH.

In a recent development coming in, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star is not looking in the best of shape, casting further doubts on his availability in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

After KKR's tournament opener against SRH which they won, Nitish Rana was nowhere to be found in the team’s Playing XI for the next three matches. As per a few reports, Rana had incurred an injury during Kolkata Knight Riders first match of the tournament which has kept the batter on the sidelines.

Just few days ago, Nitish Rana’s wife posted a picture on her Instagram account, revealing the Indian batter had fractured his hand.

A week ago, the batter posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts and wrote, “Smile. Life’s too short to wait for reasons”.

It's now been revealed that Nitish Rana is back in the nets but is training very lightly.

Nitish Rana to be ruled out of IPL 2024?

According to an ABP report, KKR's last season skipper didn't bat for too long in the nets. He was seen batting with a small and light bat which looked similar to a mongoose bat.

Not only that, Rana could be seen collecting catches from one hand only.

While Rana's condition seems to be better, it seems like a far-fetched ambition to see him in action. It remains to be seen if KKR rules him out for the season and announces a replacement or opts to see if he can get fit towards the end of the season.

The two-time IPL winners have made a solid start to their campaign, winning their first three matches before losing their latest encounter against the Chennai Super Kings.

