WATCH: Virat Kohli's game-changing throw to runout Dhruv Jurel

Kohli made a lightning-fast sprint to collect the ball and then completed a precise throw to get the crucial wicket.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli single-handedly turned the tides with a game-changing throw to runout RR batter Dhruv Jurel.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over bowled by Cameron Green.

Jurel pulled a short ball around off to the on-side as Kohli sprinted quickly to his left turned around and fired a throw towards Green.

The Aussie showed great awareness to disturb the stumps while the batters were completing the second run but the all-rounder didn't seem in total control of the ball.

However, after referring the decision upstairs, third umpire Anil Chaudhary ruled it out on checking the replays as Jurel's bat was only millimetres out of the crease when the stumps were broken.

RR vs RCB seems to be headed for a nail-biting finish

Speaking about the match, RCB managed to post a moderate score of 172 for 8 in 20 overs after RR bowlers made inroads in regular intervals.

Kohli scored 33 off 24, while Patidar's 34 off 22 and Mahipal Lomror's 32 off 17 were the only other meaningful contributions.

Chasing 143, the RR scoreboard currently read 113 for 4 in 13.4 overs with Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer currently at the crease.

Although the scales are tipped slightly in favour of RR at the moment, the game is still very evenly poised and seems to be heading for a nail-biting finish.

The winner of tonight's game will progress to Qualifier 2 where they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to secure a berth in the IPL 2024 Final.

