'Absolute shocker' - Watch the shocking third umpire decision in favour of RCB that had Sangakkara, Ravi Shastri and others fuming

Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was spotted fuming on the sidelines and he wanted to have a meeting with the umpires.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), RCB's Dinesh Karthik was offered a major lifeline after the officials made a glaring error in a review decision.

The incident happened on the third ball of the 15th over, being bowled by Avesh Khan. Right after dismissing Rajat Patidar on the previous ball, Avesh trapped new batter Karthik lbw.

It was a fullish outside-off delivery which angled in and Dinesh Karthik missed his flick as the ball hit on his front pad and the umpire raised his finger.

However, Karthik was convinced that he had a case and appealed for a review.

On checking replays, the third umpire concluded that the ball hit the bat before the pads as the UltraEdge showed a spike as the ball passed the bat and hence reversed the decision.

On having a closer look, it seemed like there was a gap between bat and ball and the sound could have been bat on pad.

Ravi Shastri labelled the decision as an 'absolute shocker'

The Royals were left bewildered as that wasn't checked and their Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was spotted fuming on the sidelines as he wanted to have a meeting with the umpires.

Ravi Shastri on air was quoted as saying, "That decision is an absolute shocker. Game-changing."

Kumar Sangakkara was not happy with the umpires decision pic.twitter.com/5HzIDYC72m — ʀᴀɴɢɴᴏʀ⁴⁵🦕 (@manchesterr_140) May 22, 2024

Bat hit pad, also DK looked hesitant to review as he knew he was out. Third umpire got it wrong again. #RCBvRR #Eliminator #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/psudjyMqbv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 22, 2024

The bat hit the pad .. that was OUT .. #IPL .. Shocking decision .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 22, 2024

What? — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 22, 2024

That was clear out. Even Dinesh Karthik knew it. Another umpiring blunder in this IPL. pic.twitter.com/S16lWFUxAG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 22, 2024

Dinesh Karthik survives! What a review 🥶



Kumar Sangakkara wants to have a meeting with the umpires 🤯🤯🤯#IPL2024 #RRvRCB #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/XUx8ucuu72 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 22, 2024

Speaking about the match, the RCB scoreboard read 144 for 5 in 17 overs with Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik currently at the crease.

ALSO READ: Shahrukh Khan hospitalised after KKR's victory over SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Telegram Group Join Now

RCB didn't have the best of outings with the bat as their star batters couldn't get going. Kohli and Patidar got off to good starts but couldn't convert their innings into a big score, departing in the 30s.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.