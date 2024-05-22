Shahrukh Khan hospitalised after KKR's victory over SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Wife Gauri Khan, and co-owners of KKR, actor Juhi Chawla and businessman Jay Mehta also visited him at the hospital.

In a recent development coming in, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shahrukh Khan had to be hospitalized following his team's victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Qualifier 1 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night (May 21).

It's been reported that the actor was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke while cheering from the stands for his team in the soaring temperatures.

Wife Gauri Khan, and co-owners of KKR, actor Juhi Chawla and businessman Jay Mehta also visited him at the hospital.

"The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital," news agency IANS reported.

The hospital later confirmed to CNN-News18 that Shahrukh's condition is now stable and has been discharged.

Shahrukh did a victory lap following KKR's win in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Shahrukh celebrated his team's triumph on Tuesday night with a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Accompanied by his children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan greeted the audience following KKR's impressive win over SRH.

The official Instagram page of KKR also shared pictures and videos of the family's celebratory walk. SRK chants filled the stadium and the actor delighted fans with his iconic open-arms pose.

Speaking about KKR, they have already sealed the IPL 2024 Final berth after their win over SRH. They now await the results of the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 to know who they will lock horns in the summit clash on May 26 in Chennai.

