'They did again:' Former Delhi Capitals player lashes out at US Embassy for rejecting VISA for T20 World Cup 2024

The first time he was rejected for a US visa was in 2019.

In a recent development coming in, a former Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer has lashed out after being rejected for a US visa for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The ICC event is slated to begin in June and will be co-hosted by two countries - USA & West Indies.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time he has been rejected for a US visa. Back in 2019, he was denied, when he had to travel for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Following his latest rejection, Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns.

Lamichhane wrote, "And the @USEmbassyNepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket."

And the @USEmbassyNepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket. @USAmbNepal @CricketNep. https://t.co/xdBhaY6G91 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 22, 2024

Other members of the Nepal team have already travelled for the upcoming mega-event.

Sandeep Lamichhane was acquitted of rape charges last week

For the unversed, Sandeep Lamichhane was acquitted of his pending rape charges of a minor girl only last week (May 16). While Nepal had already officially announced their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, they decided to add Lamichhane's name to the roster since ICC allowed provisions for changes till a specific deadline (May 25).

However, now, by some twist of fate, Lamichhane will in all likelihood miss out on the marquee tournament.

Nepal has been placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. They begin their campaign against the Netherlands on June 4 in Texas.

