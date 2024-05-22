'Sri Lanka's bowling line-up the best in the world' - Lasith Malinga hails 'crazy' CSK, MI stars for team's transformation

Lasith Malinga was all praises for the current Sri Lankan bowling attack and believed that the upcoming yougsters have transformed it.

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga has termed Sri Lanka's current bowling attack as the best in the world. Malinga, who is known for his unique bowling action, made headlines ever since he made his international debut. The right-arm quick bowled with a slingy-arm action and caught the attention of the cricketing world.

During his time, Malinga was lethal with his deadly yorkers and a dipping slower ball. However his pace dropped over the years, his skills kept on improving, making him one of the most difficult bowlers to hit. He was extremely useful in the T20 format with his ability to bowl at the death and picking up wickets at crucial intervals.

In the current Sri Lankan bowling line-up, there are two bowlers who bowl with a slingy action. Those bowlers are Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara. While both have left their impression in international cricket in their short international career, both have found their IPL teams as well. Pathirana plays for Chennai Super Kings while Thushara represents Mumbai Indians.

Lasith Malinga hails Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara for team's transformation

During am interview with ESPNCricinfo, Lasith Malinga lauded Pathirana and Thushara for tansforming the Sri Lankan bowling attack. He was happy with the fact that it is the first time any country has two bowlers of similar kinds in a team.

"It's the first time in my life I'm seeing one country have resources like this," Malinga said. I think [Sri Lanka's] bowling line-up is the best in the world. I can't tell you how happy it makes me," Malinga opined.

"In the T20 format you are always talking about the yorker because that's the ball that stops sixes from happening. To have two bowlers who can bowl yorkers like the two of them can in the same tournament? That's crazy. That's absolutely mad," Malinga added.

It is often said that the bowlers with the round-arm action have a better chance to land a yorker because of their lower trajectory as compared to the conventional bowlers. The conventional bowlers have a higher release point which makes it more difficult for them to pitch a yorker.

Thushara had a decent outing in his maiden IPL season this year as he picked up 8 wickets in 7 matches while playing for Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Pathirana was even better as he picked up 13 wickets in just 6 games while playing for Chennai Super Kings, before leaving the tournament midway because of injury.

Both Pathirana and Thushara are part of Sri Lanka's squad in the T20 World Cup 2024. While Thushara has the ability to swing the new ball and pick up early wickets, Pathirana is skilful at the death with his pinpoint yorkers, bowled at high pace and his dipping slower balls.

