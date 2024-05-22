Aussie great wants India to use Virat Kohli in a different role at the T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli is a sure shot to be in India's first-choice Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2024 but his batting position isn't clear yet.

Virat Kohli is in exceptional form in IPL 2024. He is the leading run-getter of the season currently with over 700 runs to his name already. He will be in action in IPL 2024 Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kohli has been India's key player in every format over the years. In T20 World Cups, he has a fabulous record with 1141 runs at an average of 81.50. Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament and has been chosen Player of the Tournament in two editions.

In the upcoming edition, the 35-year-old will be crucial to India's chances. He is a sure shot to start in the Playing XI but his position in the batting order is still not guaranteed..He is most likely to play at his preferred No. 3 spot, in which he has batted for most parts of his career.

Ricky Ponting wants India to use Virat Kohli in a different role

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting wants Virat Kohli to open along side Rohit Sharma. Although Kohli has batted at No. 3 for most part of his career, Ponting believes India will be best served with Kohli at the opening slot.

“They (selectors) have still got a decision to make because (Yashasvi) Jaiswal is in that squad and one thing they haven't got a lot in their team is left-hand batters. So they've got a decision to make with Jaiswal, but I'm pretty sure that they'll go with Kohli and Rohit Sharma (as openers),” Ponting said.

Despite talks about his strike rate, Ponting has backed Kohli to make a mark in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He believes Kohli to be the first pick in the Playing XI for India.

“It's funny with Virat. I think people in India just always try to find a reason not to pick him or a reason why he's maybe not as good as some of these other guys in the T20 game. He (Kohli) is the first pick for me for India,” the former Australian captain opined.

“He can play his role at the top. And if you've got the right guys around him scoring like Suryakumar (Yadav)...Rohit Sharma's going to have a high strike rate. These other guys can go in there and play their way," he added.

Virat Kohli is likely to play a crucial role in India's top order in the T20 World Cup 2024. India will begin its campaign against Ireland on June 5 at New York.

