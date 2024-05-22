India's World Cup winner picks his choice for India's wicketkeeper in T20 World Cup 2024

India have selected two wicketkeepers in the squad for T20 World Cup 2024. Both the keepers have been in fabulous form in IPL 2024.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just a few days away and almost all the teams have announced their 15-member squad for the marquee tournament. This will be the ninth edition of the tournament which started in way back in 2007. India emerged as the champions of T20 World Cup 2007, after defeating Pakistan in a nail-biting final.

But since then, the Men in Blue haven't been able to lift the trophy again. Despite having some of the best T20 players, Team India has fallen short. This year too, the team will go with plenty of expectations to end the trophy drought.

Yuvraj Singh picks his choice for India's wicketkeeper

The selectors have picked two quality and in-form wicketkeepers in the squad Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Both of them have been in phenomenal form in IPL 2024 and have scored plenty of runs. But it is expected that only one of them will get to be a part of first-choice Playing XI. It remains to be seen who gets the chance first.

Former India allrounder and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has picked up his choice as India's wicketkeeper. While speaking with iCC, Yuvraj explained India's batting order and picked Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson due to the former being a left-hander.

"I think Rohit (Sharma) and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal should definitely open. Virat (Kohli) has been batting at No.3 and that’s his position. And then you get Surya (Yadav) at four, and then you got a couple of big options. I’d like to see a couple of left-hand, right-hand combinations because it is harder to bowl at two combinations all the time," Yuvraj elaborated.

"I’d probably go for Rishabh. Obviously, Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past," the left-hander opined.

In IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant scored 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40. On the other hand, Sanju Samson scored 504 runs in 13 innings at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 156.52.

Yuvraj also backed Hardik Pandya to come good at the World Cup despite his poor returns in the IPL 2024.

"Well, the good thing is that the selection has been made. (Selectors see) how players have performed at international cricket and then they look at IPL form. Just not the IPL form, Yuvraj said.

"Because if you look at the IPL form, Hardik’s not done well. Looking at his background for India, what he’s done for India, it is important that he’s in the squad. I think his bowling is going to be important, and his fitness is going to be important. And I think he might do something really special in this World Cup," he added.

In IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya scored 216 runs in 14 matches at an average of 18. He also picked up 11 wickets with the ball. Pandya has been selected as India's vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2024 and will be crucial with his all-round skills.

Yuvraj Singh was a part of India's squad which lifted the T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011. In the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj was chosen the Player of the Tournament for his all-round performance.

