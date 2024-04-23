"Will be frustrated until...": Mike Hesson reveals truth behind letting Yuzvendra Chahal go from RCB

Although he enjoyed a prolific spell with RCB, the franchise decided against retaining him in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been enjoying a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, currently ranking second in the Purple Cap standings with 13 wickets to his name.

However, before joining RR, he plied his trade with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2014-2021. Although he enjoyed a prolific spell with RCB, the franchise decided against retaining him in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

A key person in taking that decision was then-RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson. Hesson has now revealed the thought process behind the decision and why Chahal was eventually let go despite his performances.

RCB's auction strategy took an unexpected turn when Chahal's name was revealed late in the proceedings, coinciding with their active pursuit of Sri Lankan spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Mike Hesson reveals truth behind letting Yuzvendra Chahal go from RCB

Initially focusing on acquiring Hasaranga early in the auction, RCB unintentionally overlooked Chahal when his name was announced later in the process.

Hesson said while speaking on Jio Cinema, "We didn't retain Chahal because retaining just three players gave the team an extra four crore rupees to spend, through which we aimed to buy back both Chahal and Harshal Patel. "Yuzi (Chahal) is one I will be frustrated with until I have finished my career and probably beyond. He is an outstanding bowler," expressed Hesson.

Chahal, last night, also completed the feat of becoming the first bowler to pick up 200 wickets in IPL at an impressive average of 21.60, including six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul.

While RCB had let him go and Chahal has fallen down the pecking order in the national team, these outstanding stats definitely make a strong case for the sheer amount of talent he possesses.

