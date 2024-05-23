'Time to start my own team' - MS Dhoni's social media post raises curiosity among fans

Dhoni's cryptic post on his Facebook handle has now gone viral on social media.

The anticipation surrounding former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's retirement has been building up for the past few seasons. Now, there has been a new development regarding the matter as MS Dhoni has shared an update.

Dhoni made a cryptic post on his Facebook handle which has now gone viral on social media. The CSK legend hinted at 'starting my own team' which left the fans and followers guessing about his next move.

The post has sparked speculation that the legendary cricketer might be planning to launch a new cricket-related venture, possibly involving his own team, though specifics are still unknown.

However, it has been clarified later that the post was merely part of a collaborative advertisement. It is believed to be connected to an upcoming partnership with Citroen, the Paris-based car manufacturer for which MS Dhoni was named brand ambassador earlier this year as fans remain eager to see what this new partnership will bring.

MS Dhoni and CSK remain tight-lipped on former skipper's retirement timeline

Speaking about Dhoni's retirement, both the CSK franchise and Dhoni have been silent about their future plans, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any news.

The former CSK captain played the entire IPL 2024 season despite suffering from a muscle tear and back pain due to a shortage of backup options and injuries within the team.

During IPL 2024, MS Dhoni scored 161 runs, maintaining an average of 53.67 and an impressive strike rate of 220.55 across 11 matches.

However, Dhoni's contributions with the bat and his presence in the field couldn't ultimately help the defending champions as they failed to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after finishing the league stage at fifth.

