'Are they blind?' - Former Rajasthan Royals star bashes third umpire for dreadful call in favour of RCB

While the decision was shocking, the way the third umpire made a decision without checking properly was more bewildering.

Some drama unfolded during the third delivery of the 15th over when Avesh Khan trapped Dinesh Karthik in front to take back-to-back wickets. Avesh bowled a fuller-length delivery that came in sharply after pitching, and Dinesh, playing across the line, couldn’t connect it, and the ball hit his pads in a flash.

Initially, Dinesh Karthik was reluctant to review, but Mahipal Lomror, his partner on the other end, convinced him to give it a try. As the reviews played, the UltraEdge showed some movement when the ball came near the bat.

The third umpire didn’t bother checking more angles and concluded that the ball hit Dinesh’s bat, asking the on-field official to change his decision. While Karthik got a lifeline, the replays after a few seconds showed the bat to be hitting the pads and not the ball.

There was a clear gap between the bat and the ball, and no deflection was visible, either. The decision didn’t please Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket and Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who immediately went to have a chat with the fourth umpire, expressing his anger against the verdict in such a high-octane clash.

Sreesanth bashes third umpire for dreadful call in favour of RCB

Several former and current cricketers expressed their disappointment and surprise with the decision. Among them is the former Rajasthan Royals’ pacer, S Sreesanth, who took to his X account to vent his frustration at the third umpire, Anil Chaudhary.

“That decision in the live cricket match was absolutely terrible! Seriously, what was that all about?. It was so obvious that he was out! The qualification of the third umpire is seriously in question here. Are they blind or they have no knowledge about cricket at all?infuriating!”

While the decision was shocking, the way the third umpire made a decision without checking properly was more bewildering. Ideally, Anil should have looked at a couple of more angles before concluding anything.

Dinesh Karthik knew he didn’t hit, so he started going off immediately before Mahipal Lomror interrupted. There was no way Karthik would have started returning as quickly if he had even a minor doubt.

