WATCH: Dhruv Jurel drops a sitter, gifts Rajat Patidar lifeline

Patidar hit some lusty blows after his dropped catch.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), RR's Dhruv Jurel made a disappointing miss after dropping an easy catch of RCB batter Rajat Patidar.

The incident happened on the fourth delivery of the 11th over as Dhruv Jurel dropped a straightforward opportunity and provided a big lifeline to Patidar and RCB.

Patidar attempted to pull a short ball but only managed to get a big top edge, sending the ball high towards mid-on.

Dhruv Jurel sprinted in from long on and got into position for the catch but dropped the ball, leaving Ashwin and RR captain Sanju Samson visibly frustrated.

After being given a lifeline, Patidar hit several powerful shots before being dismissed for 34 by Avesh Khan in the 15th over.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a spirited effort

Speaking about the match, RCB managed to score a par total of 172 for 8 in 20 overs after Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a spirited display.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave RCB a steady start but failed to capitalise. This was the problem throughout the RCB innings as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and no batter could convert their innings into a big score.

Kohli scored 33 off 24, while Patidar's 34 off 22 and Mahipal Lomror's 32 off 17 were the only other meaningful contributions.

For Rajasthan Royals, Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers with his three wickets.

The winner of tonight's game will progress to Qualifier 2 where they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to secure a berth in the IPL 2024 Final.

