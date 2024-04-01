Muralitharan shares new ray of hope, hints at possible availability of star SRH spinner

SRH acquired the Sri Lankan spinner at INR 1.5 Crore which was a steal for his all-rounder abilities.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Muttiah Muralitharan recently expressed his thoughts on the participation of the Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the IPL 2024. Given that a recent report confirmed Hasaranga has pulled out of IPL 2024, Muralitharan's ambiguity hints at an outside chance of the Sri Lankan still making it this season.

The 2016 IPL winners acquired the services of the Sri Lankan spinner at INR 1.5 Crore which was a steal for his all-rounder abilities.

However, Hasaranga is yet to confirm his participation in the ongoing IPL 2024 as the Sunrisers Hyderabad team franchise awaits the Sri Lankan all-rounder’s presence in their camp. Hasaranga has previously participated in the IPL while representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore team

While talking to the reporters in the post-match conference after the team’s clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, the veteran Sri Lankan bowler expressed his lack of clarity over Wanindu Hasaranga’s participation in the IPL 2024 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"In the auction, we bought one of the best leg-spinners, Hasaranga. He is struggling with some niggles. He is hoping to join from 4th or 5th (April). It's a question mark from our side whether he comes or not”, said Muralitharan.

SLC CEO confirmed Hasaranga’s unavailability for IPL 2024

Contrary to Muralitharan’s recent statement about the injury updates of the Sri Lankan spinner, the Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley De Silva, recently made a shocking revelation as he elaborated that the leg spinner currently holds no plans of participating in the 17th season of the Indian Premier league.

As per Ashley De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga wants to concentrate on healing his heel and getting the injury sorted out before the commencement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which will be conducted in the USA and West Indies in June.

While talking to the Sunday Times, Ashley De Silva said, "He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist. There’s a swelling in the heel, and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year."

However, a recent report also claimed that Hasaranga’s manager has informed the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management that the leg spinner could be arriving soon in the first week of April. The SRH camp would be keen to welcome the Sri Lankan spinner and fit him into the team’s Playing XI.

