'I'll take care of your surgery:' Fan reveals chat with MS Dhoni during pitch invasion in IPL 2024

The incident happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium during a match between CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated figures in the country. Not only that, he has managed to grow a cult following with Dhoni fans present in every match irrespective of the venue.

While Dhoni is inching closer to his retirement, his fan base keeps getting bigger and stronger.

During the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), we once again got to see a testament to this fact as a fan breached security to invade the pitch to meet Dhoni.

Now, in a recent video, the pitch invader has opened up on the conversation he had with the CSK legend in the middle.

The fan who invaded the pitch to meet MS Dhoni had breathing issues.



MS when the fan tells him this - "I will take care of your surgery. Nothing will happen to you, don't worry. I won't let anything happen to you". ❤️pic.twitter.com/9uMwMktBxZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2024

Fan reveals chat with MS Dhoni during pitch invasion

In a heartwarming video that is going increasingly viral on social media, the invader said that Dhoni had asked him why he was breathing so hard while talking. The invader revealed to Dhoni that it was because he had to jump and run to evade the security and that he also suffered from breathing problems.

In response to that, Dhoni had apparently asked the invader to be tension-free and assured that he will 'take care' of things.

The invader said, "I will take care of your surgery. Nothing will happen to you, don't worry. I won't let anything happen to you".

Speaking about Thala, despite a lot of anticipation of IPL 2024 being his last season, there has been no official word for himself.

Given current reports what can be understood is that Dhoni might extend his playing career and is likely to feature in IPL 2025.

