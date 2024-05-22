Security threat to Virat Kohli forces RCB to cancel only practice session ahead of IPL 2024 Eliminator clash

What was surprising was that there was also no press conference held ahead of such a marquee fixture.

In a recent development coming in, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had to cancel their only practice session ahead of their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

RCB were slated to practice at the Gujarat College ground in Ahmedabad but cancelled without giving any official reason. What was surprising was that there was also no press conference held ahead of such a marquee fixture.

Shedding light on the developments, a report from Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika revealed that Gujarat Police officials suggested that security concerns for Virat Kohli were the main reason for RCB cancelling their practice session and neither team holding a press conference.

Four men arrested by Gujarat police

On Monday night, Gujarat Police arrested four men at Ahmedabad airport on suspicion of terrorist activities. During the search of the suspects' hideout, authorities allegedly found weapons, suspicious videos and text messages.

Local police officer Vijay Singha Jwala was quoted as saying, "Virat Kohli learned about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority," "RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice."

RCB have looked in stellar form, scripting a fairytale comeback with six consecutive wins to seal a playoffs berth. On the other hand, RR had started out the season brilliantly but faced a dip in form towards the end of the league stage.

RR and RCB gear up now to lock horns in a high-octane knockout match with the winner set to advance to Qualifier 2.

