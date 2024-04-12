WATCH: Rishabh Pant punishes Marcus Stonis with an audacious reverse scoop

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC), DC skipper Rishabh Pant gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess with an audacious reverse scoop off Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

He looked in stellar form tonight, smashing a quickfire 41 off 24 balls, comprising four boundaries and two sixes.

However, one of those boundaries was the inventive reverse scoop shot.

During the 12th over of DC's chase, Stoinis bowled a full delivery around off. Pant stayed still and reversed it at the penultimate moment with great ease as the ball raced off towards the third-man fence.

Pant eventually departed in the 16th over but by then, the damage had already been done and the match was almost dusted as DC were on the verge of their second win of the season.

DC's win push RCB to tenth in IPL 2024 Points Table

Speaking about the match, along with Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk also scored a stunning fifty on his debut. Both the knocks made it easy for DC to nail down the 168-run target set by Lucknow Super Giants, winning the contest by six wickets. DC opener Prithvi Shaw also looked sharp, scoring a steady 22-ball 32 to give DC a solid foundation.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants had a dismal start to their batting and were reduced to 94 for 7 at one point. However, it was the duo of Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan who scripted a 73-run stand for the eighth wicket to propel LSG's scoreboard to a competitive total.

With DC's win, they have climbed to the ninth spot pushing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) down to tenth. On the other hand, despite the loss LSG are placed fourth with six points from five games.

