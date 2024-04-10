WATCH: Riyan Parag recreates MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot

Parag is currently second in the Orange Cap standing, just behind Virat Kohli with 261 runs in 5 matches.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT), RR's young batting sensation Riyan Parag replicated the iconic 'helicopter shot' of MS Dhoni.

The incident happened on the 17th over when Parag unleashed a Mohit Sharma delivery for the boundary.

Riyan Parag has been enjoying a stellar season so far and he once again gave a testament to his prowess with an incredible knock. He slammed a quickfire 48 ball 76 and registered his third fifty of the season.

He is currently second in the Orange Cap standing, just behind Virat Kohli with 261 runs in 5 matches at an average of 87 and a strike rate of 158.18.

Helicopter shot from Riyan Parag, his redemption arc should be studied. pic.twitter.com/eq0nb14d6J — TravisBickle (@TravisbickleCSK) April 10, 2024

RR seek to extend unbeaten streak

Speaking about the match, the Royals posted a score of 196 for 3 in their 20 overs, courtesy of two flamboyant knocks from skipper Sanju Samson and the young Riyan Parag.

Apart from Parag's half-century, Samson also hit a 38-ball 68 as the duo formed a 130-run stand for the third wicket. For GT, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav took one wicket each.

The IPL 2023 runners-up will hope to turn around their fortunes after suffering back-to-back losses against PBKS and LSG. They currently have 2 wins from 5 matches and are placed at the 7th spot.

On the other hand, the Sanju Samson-led side have made an incredible start to their campaign, remaining unbeaten so far with 4 wins in as many games.

It remains to be seen if GT can chase down the near-200 total or if RR can extend their unbeaten streak further.

