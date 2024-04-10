'He sacrificed his life for me:' SRH youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy writes tribute for his father after maiden IPL fifty

SRH secured the services of the young sensation during the IPL 2023 auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, highlighting the faith placed in his potential and talent.

Young Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Reddy is already turning heads with his impressive performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Reddy led the batting charts for his team with a 37-ball 64 against PBKS last night and in the process, scored his maiden IPL fifty.

However, it was the manner of his batting that gave a testament to his incredible mettle and mindset.

He showed real maturity in his knock to propel the SRH scoreboard, especially after they were dealt an early blow and were reeling at 39 for 3 at one time.

Reddy was flawless with his stroke play and remained unperturbed with wickets falling on the other end.

Nitsh's fifty proved to be crucial for SRH in the end as they outclassed PBKS by a narrow margin of just 2 runs.

Following the exemplary display, Reddy took to his Instagram account and extended his gratitude to his father for all the 'sacrifice'.

Nitish Reddy writes tribute for his father

The Andhra cricketer wrote, "I am really very happy that I Made my father proud.He fought against all odds to make me what i am today, he sacrificed his life for me. Those happy tears from my parents after last game made my day more special."

SRH secured the services of the young sensation during the IPL 2023 auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh, highlighting the faith placed in his potential and talent.

Despite his young age, he has made a name for himself in the domestic circuit and has been gaining recognition while playing for his home state Andhra.

ALSO READ: 'Next Superstar:' Hanuma Vihari delighted with 20-year-old SRH player's maiden IPL fifty

Telegram Group Join Now

So far, it has been an uphill trajectory for the youngster and SRH will hope for more such performance as they eye their second IPL title this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.