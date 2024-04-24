'MS finishes off in style:' Marcus Stoinis earns plaudits from fans after his match-winning century against CSK in Chepauk

Stonis remained unbeaten on 124* (63) to ensure to take LSG over the finishing line despite the odds being stacked against them for the most part of the game.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis pulled off a heist to lead his side to an incredible victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Stonis remained unbeaten on 124* (63) to ensure to take LSG over the finishing line despite the odds being stacked against them for the most part of the game.

Chasing a steep target of 211, LSG lost both their openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul cheaply. The LSG management decided to take a gamble and sent Marcus Stoins up the batting order at No.3 after QDK departed.

Stonis took the onus of the responsibilities and ensured to see things through till the very end.

With 17 runs needed off the last over, Stonis slammed Mustafizur for a six on the opening delivery and followed it up with a hattrick of boundaries to wrap up the contest with three balls remaining. Following his heroic knock, fans took to social media to heap plaudits on the Aussie. Check some of the best reactions below.

LSG displace CSK to take 4th spot in IPL 2024 points table

Earlier in the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's innings to lead his team from the front with a stellar ton of 108 off 60 balls. Gaikwad's knock was complemented by Shivam Dube's explosive innings of 27 ball 66 which ensured CSK breach the 200-run mark.

For LSG, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur picked up one scalp each.

Speaking about Stonis' heroics, his contributions have now pushed LSG to fourth place in the points table with ten points while CSK got displaced to fifth place with eight points from seven games.

LSG next lock horns with table toppers Rajasthan Royals on Saturday and a win against the leaders will further consolidate their qualification chances for the playoffs stage.

